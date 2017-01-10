Mahrez one of five players to watch in Cup

Libreville — New African Footballer of the Year and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez tops a cast of stars heading to Gabon this week for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Here are five footballers worth keeping a close eye on when the biennial 16-team competition starts on Saturday:

Pierre-Emerick Aubame-yang (Gabon): The

27-year-old striker has been averaging a goal a game this season for Borussia Dortmund to top the Bundesliga scorers’ chart going into the mid-season break. After being crowned 2015 African Footballer of the Year, the France-born son of a Gabonese father and Spanish mother finished runner-up to lethal Leicester City weapon Mahrez in the latest poll.

He will be keen to do well for Gabon as his failure to convert a shootout penalty condemned the 2012 Cup of Nations cohosts to a quarterfinals defeat by Mali.

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast): The 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender was in the media spotlight in 2016, but many of the headlines had little to do with football.