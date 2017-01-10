The player was livid that he had to pay R200,000 from his own pocket on legal fees in the long-running dispute. Sundowns admitted the changes made to Dolly’s new contract‚ signed 17 months ago‚ were a mistake made by the club.

Motsepe said he personally told Dolly he had his full backing in the midst of the furore.

Motsepe said an unnamed Sundowns official made the changes to Dolly’s contract without consultation and was responsible for the blunder that has put the club in a negative light. He further alleged that whoever made the changes may have been bribed.

"The first thing that arose on the Dolly issue is that some of the board members were saying ‘no‚ the people who changed it [the contract] and halved it were given money.’

"Why must you have a buyout clause for R10m that is signed and you change it to R5m?

"We did it‚ not them. So the first question was Patrice‚ you know‚ stop living in your own world. The person who changed it from R10m to R5m was given something."

The Sundowns boss said he has taken steps to avoid a repeat and from now on‚ three signatures would be required to make changes on contracts and not just one.

He said he accepted full responsibility for the incident that has been a public relations disaster for the club.

‘‘Never ever again will one person be allowed to make changes to contracts alone‚" Motsepe said.

"Who is the most senior person at Mamelodi Sundowns? It is Patrice Motsepe.

"So the blame and the responsibility‚ whether I know or I don’t know‚ it happened under my watch.

"That is why I have got to come here‚ account and explain as best I can."

TMG Digital