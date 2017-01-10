Fifa backs bigger Soccer World Cup

Zurich — World soccer governing body Fifa has approved the expansion of the World Cup tournament to 48 teams.

Fifa’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved the move, it said.

The new format will be implemented in the 2026 tournament.

The format will entail 16 groups of three nations.

"The FIFA Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026: 16 groups of 3 teams," said a tweet from Fifa’s official account.

AFP