Draw gives Gabon good chance of reaching knock-out stage in Africa Cup of Nations

Gabon will go into the Africa Cup of Nations finals not only with home advantage but also a favourable draw that gives the hosts every chance of getting into the knockout phase.

It has been fortuitous that Les Pantheres have Burkina Faso and Cameroon to contend with and will open the tournament on Saturday at Stade l’Amitie with a game against the much underprepared minnows, Guinea Bissau‚ who are making their tournament debut.

Ordinarily Cameroon should be the favourites to dominate the group but the Indomitable Lions have been watered down by a series of high-profile defections that have turned their side into an inexperienced outfit.

Coach Hugo Broos has tinkered considerably with his team since his first game in charge against SA in Limbe in March 2016‚ weeding out the lethargic and introducing younger talent.

It was enough to see Cameroon win their qualifying group but two draws in the World Cup preliminaries in October and November have left him under pressure.

Broos had hoped to have the likes of Joel Matip and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the Africa Cup of Nations ‚ but the two German-born players wanted to stay with their clubs.

So did another six other Cameroon players‚ including first-choice fullback Allan Nyom of Watford.

Usually the four-time winners would be among the favourites but Cameroon look uncooked this time round.

Burkina Faso have talent and experience. However, they lack consistency, as Bafana Bafana found out in Ouagadougou in October when they came close to beating them in their first game in the group phase of the World Cup qualifiers.

Burkina Faso finished runners-up at the finals in SA four years ago and key elements of that team remain: hard-tackling captain Charles Kabore‚ player of the 2013 tournament Jonathan Pitroipa and the Traore brothers, Alain and Bertrand.

Guinea Bissau repeatedly flouted conventional wisdom in booking their place at the finals and have gone about their pre-tournament preparations in similar fashion.

The west African country is ranked among the poorest in the world by the UN and money is always an issue for the team.

So while other competing teams have headed off to glamorous destinations such as Abu Dhabi and Spain for their pretournament preparations‚ Guinea Bissau have been stuck at home and will not play a proper friendly warm-up before they line up in the opening game in Libreville on Saturday.

That leaves Gabon to take the mantle and run away with Group A. The formidable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads their strike force and Mario Lemina of Juventus is a quality midfielder. Although Gabon lack depth‚ they could surge through on a tide of vociferous public support.

