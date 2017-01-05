Shakes in bid to get his Bafana job back

Sacked Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim ‘‘Shakes" Mashaba’s threat to challenge his dismissal by the South African Football Association (Safa) is unlikely to hold back the search for his replacement.

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble told Business Day on Wednesday that while Safa would follow whatever the law orders it to do‚ there was nothing to suggest that the search to find a new Bafana coach would not officially begin in the coming days.

Safa was comfortable in the knowledge that it had followed all the proper channels during the disciplinary hearing that led to Mashaba’s dismissal from his R500,000-a-month job in December, Mumble said.

‘‘The issue is we have a watertight case that we are 200% sure we cannot lose‚" Mumble said. ‘‘We went through a meticulous process to make sure that all the parties were represented fairly [during the disciplinary hearing].

‘‘The process was run by an independent chairperson [advocate TT Serero] and we even bent over backwards when we could not get hold of him [Mashaba] before the hearing.

‘‘And when we finally got hold of him on another phone‚ he asked for a postponement and we granted him that. That ticks off the fairness column."