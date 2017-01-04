Slaven Bilic fury at red card Hammer blow

London — West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insisted he would appeal against the red card handed to midfielder Sofiane Feghouli in a controversial defeat at home against Manchester United.

Bilic felt his team were doubly wronged when Algerian Feghouli was harshly sent off for a 50-50 challenge with United’s Phil Jones just 15 minutes into a 2-0 defeat against Jose Mourinho’s side on Monday — which also featured a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic that looked suspiciously offside after Juan Mata had opened the scoring.

"Of course the sending off had a major impact on the game," said the Croatian coach, whose side played for 75 minutes with 10 men.

"I was very surprised by it. I wouldn’t even be happy with yellow because they both went in for the ball.

"Then I saw the replay and it was proof I’m right. The more times I see it, it was the other way around — it was Jones who made the more dangerous tackle. Definitely not a red card."

"We will appeal of course and I’m expecting at least to win the appeal. I will be extremely gutted if we have to lose him for three games. But I don’t blame the referee personally. I can be angry during the game but I know it’s not deliberate."

Bilic refused to call for video technology to prevent similar mistakes occurring in future.