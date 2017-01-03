Title still within reach, says Motaung

Motaung remained silent when Chiefs fans bayed for coach Steve Komphela’s blood towards the end of last year‚ chanting "Steve must go" whenever the team played.

Chiefs have struggled to maintain consistency and the biggest challenge facing Komphela is whether he will be able to pick up where the club left off last year.

The PSL suspended fixtures to accommodate the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon — Bafana did not qualify for the event but the league still decided to halt the programme — and matches will only resume in February.

The fourth-placed Chiefs — who are a point behind leaders SuperSport United — play their first match of 2017 on February 7 when they host Free State Stars at Soccer City.

Motaung is optimistic and said there was still a lot of football to be played.

"We are looking forward to the final stretch of the league marathon‚" Motaung said.

"We have been encouraged by the support at our matches and I would like to thank our supporters for their continued faith in this colossal brand.

‘‘The league is a marathon and we must not tire until the final whistle at the end of the season," he said.

Motaung’s vote of confidence will be a boost for Komphela, who was often asked towards the end of the year if he still had his boss’s confidence.

"Our chairman … is always with you and he is one gentleman," Komphela said last month. He said "sometimes [when the team is under pressure and not winning] you feel like: ‘Chairman‚ please say something.’ But he will engage with you in a manner that makes you feel: ‘Goodness me‚ is there no other thing [he wants to say] or is there no panic?’

"Never‚ no panic," the coach said.

TMG Digital