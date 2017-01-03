Sport / Soccer

Title still within reach, says Motaung

03 January 2017 - 08:52 AM Mninawa Ntloko
Kaizer Motaung, chairman of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club at his offices at Naturena. File Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has broken his silence and says his club remains in a strong position to challenge for the league title this season.

It seems Chiefs’ victories over Polokwane City (3-2) and Golden Arrows (2-0) just before Christmas — which halted a run of eight matches without victory — have restored the faith in Naturena, and Motaung believes the club can reclaim a league title they last won in 2015.

"We finished the 2015/16 league season on a low after going through changes in key areas of the team‚" Motaung said on the club’s website.

‘‘We moved on though‚ and we are still going through a phase of getting the team back to winning consistently. We are in a good position this season to fight for the 2016/17 league title.

"I wish to encourage the team to keep working hard as they showed their potential and will to win the last two games of the year. I think we stand a chance to reclaim the league honours‚ given our current position in the league."

Five important dates to look out for in SA football in 2017

Rare status for South African football will mark the new year as the country goes into 2017 as defenders of a major continental title
Sport
2 days ago

Top five coaches in South African football in 2016

There is plenty to celebrate and some of the credit should go to the men and woman who sit on the bench
Sport
4 days ago

Motaung remained silent when Chiefs fans bayed for coach Steve Komphela’s blood towards the end of last year‚ chanting "Steve must go" whenever the team played.

Chiefs have struggled to maintain consistency and the biggest challenge facing Komphela is whether he will be able to pick up where the club left off last year.

The PSL suspended fixtures to accommodate the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon — Bafana did not qualify for the event but the league still decided to halt the programme — and matches will only resume in February.

The fourth-placed Chiefs — who are a point behind leaders SuperSport United — play their first match of 2017 on February 7 when they host Free State Stars at Soccer City.

Motaung is optimistic and said there was still a lot of football to be played.

"We are looking forward to the final stretch of the league marathon‚" Motaung said.

"We have been encouraged by the support at our matches and I would like to thank our supporters for their continued faith in this colossal brand.

‘‘The league is a marathon and we must not tire until the final whistle at the end of the season," he said.

Motaung’s vote of confidence will be a boost for Komphela, who was often asked towards the end of the year if he still had his boss’s confidence.

"Our chairman … is always with you and he is one gentleman," Komphela said last month. He said "sometimes [when the team is under pressure and not winning] you feel like: ‘Chairman‚ please say something.’ But he will engage with you in a manner that makes you feel: ‘Goodness me‚ is there no other thing [he wants to say] or is there no panic?’

"Never‚ no panic," the coach said.

