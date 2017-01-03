Defoe punishes Liverpool, City regain ground

Dejan Lovren miscued his volley from a corner, but Sturridge reacted sharply to swivel and redirect the ball past Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone with his head.

Defoe equalised six minutes later, netting his 10th league goal of the season from the penalty spot after Didier N’Dong was fouled by Ragnar Klavan.

Mane restored Liverpool’s lead in the 72nd minute, tapping in from a corner, but then conceded a penalty for a needless handball, allowing Defoe to equalise with six minutes to play. Compounding Liverpool’s disappointment, Sturridge limped off late on and had to be helped to the tunnel at the full-time whistle.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave Kelechi Iheanacho a run-out in place of Sergio Aguero and the Nigerian squandered an early one-on-one with Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Heaton then got down well to repel a low effort from Yaya Toure before Fernandinho was sent off in the 32nd minute for flying in on Johann Berg Gudmundsson with both feet off the ground.

It was the Brazil midfielder’s third red card in six games and will earn him a four-game ban.

Guardiola turned to his bench at half-time, sending on Aguero and David Silva, and within 17 minutes of kick-off in the second half City were 2-0 up.

Left-back Gael Clichy broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, curling home with his weaker right foot, and four minutes later Aguero slammed home from a tight angle.

A blunder by Claudio Bravo allowed Ben Mee to reduce the arrears following a goalmouth scramble with 20 minutes remaining, but City held on.

Substitute Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku scored in the last 17 minutes as seventh-place Everton overcame Southampton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

West Bromwich Albion remain a point below Everton in eighth after coming from behind to win 3-1 at home to second-bottom Hull City.

Robert Snodgrass volleyed Hull ahead, but despite losing defender Jonny Evans to injury, West Brom stormed back to win through goals from Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison.

Champions Leicester City have now gone 12 league games without an away win following a drab 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough that left them six points above the relegation zone in 14th place.

