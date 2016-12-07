Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero says he feels "energised" as he contemplates a move away from Ajax Amsterdam either in the January transfer window or at the end of the season.

It has been a painful six months for the diminutive star after he was discarded from the Ajax first team and not even given a jersey number this year.

But after making an appearance for the club’s reserves last Friday‚ his first minutes of the season‚ and amid interest in his services from English Championship side Reading and French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux‚ he feels his fortunes are turning.

"That [former Dutch international] Jaap Stam from Reading‚ Bordeaux and some other clubs have expressed an interest in me‚ says a lot. That interest makes me feel good and gives me more energy‚ which I need now‚" Serero told Telegraaf.

He reveals that he had the chance to join top Cypriot side APOEL FC on the final day of the last transfer window but felt the deal was too rushed and turned it down.

"The interest of APOEL came to me too late. It was the last day of the transfer window and I did not know much about the Cypriot league or APOEL.

"I had not even spoken to APOEL‚ so there was still far to go for an agreement.

"There were also many other options‚ but my gut said no."

That has meant nearly six months on the sidelines with no action for his club‚ though he did score for Bafana Bafana in their 2-1 victory over Senegal in a World Cup qualifier in November. He admits it has been a tough period‚ but says his mental strength has seen him through.

"I could sit at home crying‚ but I chose the other option. To keep my head up and keep a positive attitude‚" Serero said.

"I think I proved that with my goal and a good game with the national team of SA.

"I am a very strong person. I can handle myself and look in the mirror‚ because I’ve always been good for everyone at Ajax and have always given everything.

"The worst thing for me was not being on the pitch on match-day. That caused me a lot of pain," he said.

Serero’s future is likely to be revealed soon.

From January he will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club if he does not make an immediate move from Ajax in that month.

