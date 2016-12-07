Jaap Stam set for Old Trafford return

London — Former Manchester United hardman defender Jaap Stam will return to Old Trafford in January after the second-tier side he manages, Reading, were drawn to meet the holders in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 44-year-old, who won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the 1999 Champions League during his stay at United, has said he fears for his job if a proposed takeover of the club goes through despite guiding them to third in the table.