Mamelodi Sundowns need to go to the Fifa Club World Cup with the mentality of being there to win and not just to make up the numbers‚ says the club’s in-form striker Percy Tau.

The 22-year-old Tau had perhaps the most reason to be excited as Downs travelled to Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday to become the first Southern African team to take part in the Club World Cup.

One of the youngest players in Downs’ 23-man squad has hit form in the past nine months as an increasingly influential‚ tearaway forward while the Brazilians wrapped up the PSL title and the Caf Champions League.

In past weeks‚ Tau has gone from fourth to fifth gear‚ having a hand in five goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Highlands Park‚ then scoring two more in a 4-1 beating of Free State Stars.

His coach‚ Pitso Mosimane‚ believes Tau still has sixth and seventh gears to find as he overcomes his rawness. But Mosimane is likely to harness Tau’s exuberance in Japan.

"I’m a bit cautious also. I don’t want to be too confident.

"It might be the first of bigger things. But I’m excited to go there and try and show that there is a good team in the southern hemisphere‚ rather than always seeing the bigger ones — the ones who are always the favourites.

"The expectations are to win. It’s simple. You can’t go into a tournament to just participate.

"Especially for me – I think of winning all the time.

"So I think the first thing is to win the first game and go to the semi. Then win the semi‚ and go to the final."

Tau said Downs should avoid following South African football teams’ tendency to downgrade themselves once they arrive at big tournaments and see the big names on show.

At this World Cup‚ none come bigger than Real Madrid.

"I think we can compete. There are certain things we need to change about South African football and going to these major tournaments — like the U-23s went to the Olympics and they should have made us even more proud‚" Sundowns’ raw diamond development product said.

"And looking at the other names — Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid‚ and Sergio Ramos.

"They are also human. We can’t allow other stars to outshine us."

Downs have been playing in searing heat for a year in the PSL and in winning the Champions League. In Japan‚ they go to 13°C early-winter temperatures.

"That’s secondary to everything. I think the guys are well experienced even to help me out in the cold.

"But I know I’ll get big jackets and adapt. We can’t look at the weather. We cannot make excuses‚" Tau said.

Downs’ first match is their quarterfinal at Osaka’s 40,000-seater Suita City Football Stadium on Sunday‚ where they meet the winners of Thursday’s playoff between Japan’s Kashima Antlers and Auckland City of New Zealand.

