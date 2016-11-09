Sport / Soccer

SA Under-20 coach Thabo Senong says their upcoming friendly against Kenya will be good preparation for the weighty challenges ahead.

Senong begins a camp with Amajita on November 20, when he hopes to have an injection of new players‚ including overseas-based Luther Singh (GAIS‚ Sweden)‚ Thabo Cele (Real Sport Clube‚ Portugal)‚ Liam Jordan (Sporting Lisbon‚ Portugal) and Zama Ramabuwane (Hapoel Ra’anana‚ Israel).

It will be a final warm-up before the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in North West from December 7-16‚ and the African Youth Championships that will be staged in Zambia from February.

Qualification for the 2017 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in South Korea will be up for grabs at that tournament.

"It will be good preparation and a chance to integrate the new players‚" Senong said. "The short-term objective is to do well in the Cosafa tournament.

"The medium-term plan is to qualify for the Under-20 World Cup by finishing in the top four at the African Championships in Zambia."

