Lars Veldwijk got off to a bright start in his first Bafana Bafana training session on Tuesday despite being troubled by the heat in Polokwane‚ banging in an impressive goal in a training match.
The 25-year-old Dutch-South African impressed Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba during the training session. Now Veldwijk would like to make his international debut in Saturday’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium (kick-off 3pm).
Veldwijk‚ the 1.96m striker from Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet’s old Belgian club KV Kortrjik‚ has earned a first call-up to SA on the back of an impressive scoring record in Europe.
Mashaba is pleased at the way his strikers are looking ahead of Saturday’s match. The coach was more than happy that four goals were scored‚ including one by Veldwijk.
"I was happy four goals were scored. And I was saying‚ ‘Why was it not this Saturday‚ so at least we could say that we’ve got four goals?’‚" Mashaba said after the session.
"But we’re happy ‚ there is that little bit of promise.
"There are boys‚ especially on the striking force‚ one or two players who I think should have the country bracing themselves for good strikers coming up.
" Goals were scored and chances created — that’s what we want to see."
Mashaba said he could see Veldwijk’s potential‚ even from one practice outing.
"You’ve seen his body – he’s taller than me! He’s on the level of the crossbar."
Veldwijk said his father‚ a South African citizen and the reason he is eligible to play for Bafana‚ will travel to Polokwane to be in the stands on Saturday.
"It was a nice training session. A bit hot. It’s different between Belgium and here‚" Veldwijk said.
"Limpopo is one of the hottest parts of SA‚ so it’s a bit tough for me. But it was a very good session. I enjoyed meeting the players.
"I hope to be able to impress the coach enough to play. But that’s up to the coach. "
Veldwijk scored 14 goals in 33 games for PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.
The striker said the timing of his Bafana call-up caught him by surprise.
"In March it was in a newspaper‚ and then it didn’t happen for a few months‚" Veldwijk said.
"After I told my dad‚ he made time from his work this week‚ so he will arrive tomorrow [on Wednesday]. He will be there for the match.
"I am a bit nervous but most of all it’s a lot of positive energy – new things and new players. I’m looking forward to it."
For Veldwijk‚ from international obscurity there is the chance of competing on the global stage of the World Cup in Russia in two years‚ if he becomes a regular for Bafana and the campaign goes well for the national team.
"As a footballer you want to play on the highest stage. We have the possibility to qualify for the World Cup‚ so we have to go for that."
Bafana started their Russia 2018 qualifiers with a 1-1 away draw against Burkina Faso in October.
Senegal began with a 2-0 home win against Cape Verde Islands.
TMG Digital
