Lars Veldwijk got off to a bright start in his first Bafana Bafana training session on Tuesday despite being troubled by the heat in Polokwane‚ banging in an impressive goal in a training match.

The 25-year-old Dutch-South African impressed Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba during the training session. Now Veldwijk would like to make his international debut in Saturday’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

Veldwijk‚ the 1.96m striker from Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet’s old Belgian club KV Kortrjik‚ has earned a first call-up to SA on the back of an impressive scoring record in Europe.

Mashaba is pleased at the way his strikers are looking ahead of Saturday’s match. The coach was more than happy that four goals were scored‚ including one by Veldwijk.

"I was happy four goals were scored. And I was saying‚ ‘Why was it not this Saturday‚ so at least we could say that we’ve got four goals?’‚" Mashaba said after the session.

"But we’re happy ‚ there is that little bit of promise.

"There are boys‚ especially on the striking force‚ one or two players who I think should have the country bracing themselves for good strikers coming up.

" Goals were scored and chances created — that’s what we want to see."