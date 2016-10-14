Nation’s hopes lie with Downs

The weight of the nation’s expectation has been lifted from the shoulders of perennial continental overachievers Orlando Pirates and placed squarely on those of Mamelodi Sundowns’ "Dream Team".

Success in Africa for South African clubs has the tendency of precipitating success for the national team, as was the case when Pirates won the CAF Champions League in 1995 and Bafana Bafana lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

Sundowns have a chance to wipe aside years of continental sluggishness after 1995 by South African clubs in continental competitions if they beat Egyptian club Zamalek over two legs in the final that begins in Atteridgeville on Saturday and ends in Cairo a week later.

Pirates carried the torch in recent years by reaching back-to-back Champions League and Confederation Cup finals — losing to North Africans Al Ahly and Etoile du Sahel — but the Brazilians have drawn inspiration from their endeavours.

Downs now have a chance to create their own history and add a star on their crest that club owner Patrice Motsepe has long wanted.

The ripple effect could help SA, who failed to qualify for next year’s Nations Cup, to make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Legends could be made in the next fortnight, Mosimane said.

"Everybody will always tell you about the glory days at FNB Stadium when Bafana Bafana won the Africa Cup of Nations.

"They will also tell you about the final Bafana made the following edition. We made the semifinal, quarterfinal, but we kept drifting back and back. But even with that decline, everybody was screaming names like [Mark] Fish, Lucas [Radebe] and Helman Mkhalele," Mosimane said.

"We still talk about those 1996 guys and we have forgotten that we had legends before them.

"It is as if they were our first legends, whereas we had Jomo Sono, Shakes Mashaba and [Daniel] ‘Vader’ Mophoso, but we don’t talk about them and that’s because of the 1996 team’s continental success.

"Bafana must take us to the World Cup and [for that to happen] Sundowns have the responsibility to win the Champions League."

Sundowns have had a turbulent run to the final: from getting eliminated by AS Vita in the qualifying stages before being reinstated on a technicality to losing a squad of continentally registered players such as Bongani Zungu, Cuthbert Malajila, Surprise Moriri and Lebogang Mokoena.

It has not helped that star marksman Leonardo Castro has suffered injury, leaving the Chloorkop-based outfit rather threadbare when it comes to target men.

Their transfer window signings of Sibusiso Vilakazi and Yannick Zakri, who could assist in this regard, are cup-tied after featuring for their previous clubs in African competitions.

But by beating Zambians Zesco United, who gave Mosimane’s men their biggest headache of the competition when they won 2-1 in Ndola, over two legs, Sundowns showed they were made of steel, a trait they will need against North African teams.

Like typical North Africans, Zamalek have a piercingly strong set-piece and rely on an organised defensive system. Rarely do their players bomb out of their marking zones and rarely are they penetrated or bullied through the middle.

Sundowns’ challenge is finding a way for the silky skills of Khama Billiat, whose finishing has improved immeasurably in the past year, and winger Keagan Dolly to cleave through big defenders.

The pair cannot afford to get lumpy balls from midfield workhorses Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda.

The other ace up Downs’ sleeves is the rocket-launcher stowed inside Kekana’s boot. The Lucas Moripe Stadium has seen Kekana blast a few devastating shots from outside the box.

What they would give for another lift-off.