SA IS a bigger footballing nation than Mauritania‚ and nothing should stop Bafana Bafana from beating the northwest Africans at Mbombela Stadium on Friday night‚ defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says.

Mphahlele‚ poached by Kaizer Chiefs from Premier League champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season‚ may find himself in the starting line-up in Bafana’s dead rubber final Group M Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier after injuries hit SA’s back four.

Chiefs’ new rightback echoed the sentiments of his national teammates‚ who said this week that Bafana were determined to earn revenge against Mauritania and wanted a win to serve as good preparation for October’s start to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

SA’s failure to qualify for the Gabon 2017 Nations Cup is largely due to a 3-1 shock defeat against Mauritania on an artificial surface in Nouakchott a year ago.

"I watched that match against Mauritania and I feel we did not deserve to lose. I believe we are a bigger football nation than them‚" Mphahlele said. "Now they are coming to our home. We must win and move on to the next game.

"Even though we know we are not playing to qualify for the Afcon‚ this match is good preparation for the 2018 qualifiers.

"We have the advantage as we are playing in front of our fans and I don’t see anything stopping us from beating them.

"We must qualify for Russia‚" Mphahlele said.

Mphahlele‚ part of Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba’s squad that thrashed Gambia 4-0 in their last Afcon qualifier in June‚ said SA should continue from where they left off in that match.

"We had a good game against Gambia. Most of the guys who were in that match are here and we still have the confidence‚ so we believe that we can carry the performance of that match into this game and come out victorious‚" Mphahlele said. "We want to close these qualifiers with a win."

Bafana will follow up Friday night’s qualifier with the Nelson Mandela Challenge friendly match against Egypt at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. They will begin their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign against Burkina Faso away on October 3.

Keagan Dolly warmed up with his teammates at Thursday’s training session in Nelspruit but did not train. The Sundowns winger is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained playing for SA’s Olympic team at Rio 2016 and is doubtful for Friday’s game.

TMG Digital