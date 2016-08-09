Gordon Igesund is Zambia’s number one choice for coach

GORDON Igesund’s representatives are to hold talks with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) as the former South Africa coach is poised to take over the reigns of Chipolopolo.

Igesund is the number one choice of FAZ for their vacant national team post‚ but reports that he had been appointed already are jumping the gun.

His representative Mike Makaab is to discuss personal terms with the Zambian association and if they come to an agreement it will mean a return to international football for Igesund after his contract with the South African Football Association was not renewed in August 2014.

It would also mean Igesund will land a job he was first touted for 15 years ago when he was sounded out over a caretaker role with Zambia in 2001.

Makaab has confirmed that Igesund was interviewed by FAZ‚ but would not comment further.

Other coaches short-listed for the post include former Ghana tactician Goran Stevanovic‚ Frenchman Sebastein Desabre and Swiss national Raoul Savoy.

Igesund has been out of a job since he was axed by SuperSport United in January.

He is one of the most successful coaches in SA after winning four league titles with four different sides‚ including unfashionable Manning Rangers and Santos.

He also lifted the league trophy with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

He finished runner-up in the league as well with Ajax Cape Town and Moroka Swallows‚ after which he was appointed Bafana coach in 2012 after several near-misses in the past.

He failed to qualify the side for the 2014 Fifa World Cup and also exited from the 2013 African Nations Cup finals at the quarterfinal stage on home soil.

His finest moment came in a 1-0 friendly win over then world champions Spain.

TMG Digital