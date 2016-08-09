MAMELODI Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has singled out Chippa United as one of the teams to watch in the coming domestic premiership season.

Mosimane — who led Sundowns to the league and cup double last season — said while he expects rivals Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates‚ BidVest Wits and Supersport United to come out with guns blazing later this month‚ he also intends to keep an eye on Port Elizabeth-based United and their coach Dan Malesela.

‘‘I think Chippa will surprise‚ they will be a very big surprise this year‚" he said.

‘‘They have kept the coach‚ they have kept the players. They had a lot of wins last season. There is a lot of calmness about them in terms of the coach and the (team’s) management‚ I see them doing very well in my opinion. (Coach) Dan (Malesela) believes in total football‚ pure football."

United have a swashbuckling look about them these days and they have played some of the best football in South Africa since Malesela assumed the hot seat from Roger Sikhakhane in December last year.

Malesela was originally hired as an assistant‚ but was quickly elevated to the main seat after Sikhakhane was placed on ‘‘special leave".

Sikhakhane was accused of reporting for duty smelling of alcohol‚ when United played a friendly game against Mthatha Bucks on December 6 in Mthatha.

While actually getting such a charge to stick in the absence of a breathalyser was always going to be tricky‚ Sikhakhane never returned from special leave and officially parted ways with the club in February

Malesela joined the club midway into the season but the former Orlando Pirates and Sundowns defender took the Eastern Cape club to a sixth place finish in the PSL standings after just six months at the helm.

Malesela succeeded in turning United into one of the most exciting teams in the domestic top flight and‚ on a good day‚ they are capable of playing the best football in SA.

The coach managed this feat without the benefit of having had pre-season with his players and‚ as clichéd as this may sound‚ he managed to hit the ground running.

Many neutrals have fallen in love with United’s brand of football and will be curious to see if Malesela has another trick up his sleeve now that he’s made himself comfortable in his surroundings in Port Elizabeth.

That he’s managed to get his players to produce easy to the eye‚ swashbuckling and at times breathtakingly beautiful football in the past few months is the strongest hint that club owner Siviwe Mpengesi stumbled onto a good thing in Malesela.

It is for this very reason that Mosimane views the Eastern Cape upstarts and their enterprising coach as potential threats that should not be dismissed when the amateur clairvoyants make their predictions ahead of the coming season.

Mosimane said Malesela would nevertheless still be under pressure to prove that he has the players to take the fight to their more illustrious rivals in the coming season.

"The only challenge is I don’t know if he does have the personnel. You can have a philosophy but do you have the personnel," asked Mosimane.

The new premiership season will get underway on August 23 and Chippa United will host Free State Stars at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the opening match.

TMG Digital