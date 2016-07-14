FREE State Stars’ footballers were told by club general manager Rantsi Mokoena on Wednesday that the team has been sold and would move to Johannesburg. This was confirmed by a source in the club who asked not to be named‚ as the worst-kept secret in South African football was finally laid bare.

Although the purchase of Ea Lla Koto by an unnamed South African consortium linked to Moroka Swallows must still be ratified by the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ it is expected that Stars in their current form will cease to exist and the Birds will take flight in the Premier League once more.

It is understood that the final confirmation may come as soon as the end of this week.

Stars officials including Mokoena and coaches and players‚ have put up a wall of silence and did not respond to numerous calls and messages. But the deal looks as good as done‚ offering Swallows a route back into the PSL after successive relegations had threatened the existence of the once-proud Soweto club.

The contracts of all players and recently appointed French coach Denis Lavagne will have to be honoured by the new owners‚ unless they can negotiate severance packages or individuals voluntarily walk away from their deal as free agents.

Lavagne could not be reached for comment‚ but former Swallows coach Gordon Igesund‚ who led the side to second in the PSL in the 2011-12 season‚ is a name that is being touted for the "new" Swallows.

His agent‚ Mike Makaab‚ says his client would be interested in the opportunity if it arose‚ but adds he has had no contact with anybody over the position.

"Obviously, given Gordon’s affinity with the club and the success he has had there in the past‚ taking them from relegation no-hopers to second in the league‚ it would be a position that interests him if it became available‚" Makaab said.

"But nobody has contacted me about it and Gordon is also on the short list for a couple of African national team jobs."

The situation is similar to that of Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ whose franchise was purchased by a consortium headed by John Comitis and renamed Cape Town City after relocating to the Mother City.

Most players were happy to make the move across the country, but others were not‚ though presumably the bright lights of Gauteng would be more of a lure for Stars players.

TMG Digital