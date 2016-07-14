No one is afraid of teams such as Zamalek, says Pitso

MAMELODI Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was quietly confident ahead of his team’s departure for Egypt to face giants Zamalek in the Caf Champions League on Sunday.

The Premier Soccer League champions are unbeaten in the campaign so far after qualifying through the back door, following AS Vita’s disqualification two months ago.

Since then, the Brazilians have grabbed the second chance and beaten Entente Setif and Enyimba in their opening two group games.

Sadly for the Pretoria outfit, the polished 2-0 win over Setif was declared null and void after hooligans disrupted the ending of the match in Algeria.

But Mosimane said they had gained confidence that they could win away in North Africa after that result.

"Our confidence suggests that it’s doable," said Mosimane.

"But we are playing a strong team and it’s not going to be easy. The good thing is that we broke the ice in North Africa by winning against Setif in their own backyard.

"It’s possible, but you’ve got to go there with respect and tread carefully. We have to make sure we get a result. You don’t want to wait till the last game of the group stages to fight for qualification for the knockouts.

"If we were at home, I’d say, like I did before we played Enyimba, that we have to wrap up the game. Away from home, we have to tread carefully."

Sundowns followed their 2-0 win over Setif with a ground-out 2-1 win at home against Nigerians Enyimba, with Leonardo Castro and Wayne Arendse on target for the Brazilians.

With Setif disqualified, the three teams in group B are still fighting for two knockout places. Zamalek and Sundowns share pole position after each getting wins over Enyimba.

"Zamalek have changed their coach from the Scotsman Alex McLeish and have appointed a local coach (Mohamed Helmy)," the Downs coach said. "But from the games I saw with McLeish and their new coach, I found that their tactics haven’t changed, they still play the same way.

"They are typical North Africans: much like Setif, you must avoid set-pieces. They have big boys and have an excellent delivery technique. The free-kicks against Setif into the box and the corner kicks were all perfect. They’ve got the height as well.

"I always tell the boys, as long as it’s 11 against 11 on the pitch and the referee is doing his job well, then we should be able to play our normal game.

"What’s good is that no one is afraid of teams like Zamalek."

Mosimane added that this year’s tournament would bode well for their prospects in Africa.

The star on the badge is one of Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe’s most sought-after items and the mining magnate brought Mosimane in as coach of the club to achieve just that.

"I came here to win the Champions League, more than anything, and to make sure we have a very good footprint in the competition," said Mosimane. "We have done well so far, which will bode well for next year’s group stages. Unless the rules change, we won’t play the first-round preliminary games. I believe consistency will be there in the Caf Champions League in future," he added.

"It means we are getting used to playing quality African teams after featuring in that space for the past three years.

"We wanted to improve on what we did last year and we did that this year. The pressure will be on us to better whatever finish we get this year."