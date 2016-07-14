NEW Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral showed his hand ever so slightly on Wednesday regarding players who are to leave the club.

Pirates have done some good business in the transfer market during the premiership off-season and while fans have rejoiced at the acquisition of the likes of Riyaad Norodien and Abbubaker Mobara from Ajax Cape Town‚ Donald Mokondelela and Thabiso Khutumela from Baroka FC‚ and Ghanaian attacker Bernard Morrison from AS Vita Club‚ among others‚ questions were inevitably asked about those who are likely to be shown the door.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that several players "deemed surplus to requirements" would be allowed to leave Bucs either on loan agreements or on outright sales.

Chippa United were the biggest beneficiaries of the clear-out as they have acquired Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Mpho Mvelase‚ Menzi Masuku and Maselaelo Seanego.

Promoted Baroka FC have already signalled their intention to make their presence felt in the new season and have acquired Jackie Motshegwa and Marshall Munetsi from Bucs.

Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza still has his eye on high-profile free agent Steven Pienaar and, given his penchant for the unexpected‚ even unsettled Bidvest Wits star Sibusiso Vilakazi is a possibility.

TMG Digital