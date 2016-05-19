Bartlett’s Tuks are on the ropes

SHAUN Bartlett admits he would rather be on the pitch kicking balls himself, but says he has full confidence his University of Pretoria side will avoid relegation from the Premier League on Saturday.

The AmaTuks coach, one of the most successful strikers in South African football history, will instead be a nervous spectator from the dug-out as his side take on top eight-chasing Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Tuks Stadium, needing a win to earn a place in the promotion-relegation play-offs.

With their relegation rivals, Jomo Cosmos and Maritzburg United, facing off on the final day of the season, AmaTuks cannot earn absolute survival, but whatever the result in Potchefstroom, they can get a stay of execution in the play-offs if they win.

"The feeling of wanting to be out there on the pitch has been there for the last three matches," Bartlett said. "I don’t think it is just me; if you listen to just about every PSL coach in their post-match interviews recently, they bemoan the missed chances from their team.

"It is something coaches find very difficult to absorb, but it is now about putting that final push in."

Bartlett has been pleased with the commitment his players have shown in training this week, with plenty of energy and little sign of nerves.

"The training has been great, the confidence is definitely there and the energy we have seen in training has been different to what we have seen in recent weeks. I just hope we can transfer that into the match on Saturday.

"We know it is not going to be easy with Golden Arrows chasing a top eight place, which will be massive for them.

"We will take anything other than relegation. I have told the players the play-offs mean we have four more games to save ourselves. Looking at where we are now, we should be thankful for that chance."

Bartlett feels his side has deserved more out of recent matches including their recent 2-2 draw with Polokwane City.