Sundowns travel to Kinshasa for duel with AS Vita Club

MAMELODI Sundowns must now go to the hostile environment of Kinshasa, but have the advantage of a home second leg as they get ready to face AS Vita Club in the final round of the knockout phase of the African Champions League, with a spot in the lucrative group phase tantalisingly close.

The club from the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose coach Florent Ibenge is also in charge of the country’s national team, stands between Sundowns and a place in the final eight.

The first leg will be at the Stade des Martyrs, recently reopened after renovations on April 10, with the return match set for midweek on either April 19 or 20 in Atteridgeville.

Sundowns will be guaranteed to continue participation in African club competition even if they lose the two-legged tie.

The defeated club will drop down to the African Confederation Cup and is forced to play another two-legged knockout round in May before that competition also reaches the group phase.

Sundowns eliminated AC Leopards of the Republic of Congo in the second round on Saturday after a 1-1 draw in Dolisie that gave The Brazilians a 3-1 aggregate win.

Hlompho Kekana scored for Downs in Dolisie in front of a big and noisy crowd, cracking a pile-driver from 35 yards out.

Sundowns are now set for a similar battle against a passionately supported side, although Vita have sold much of their top talent in recent months.

They were unconvincing in edging past Ferroviario Maputo of Mozambique in the last round by 2-1 on aggregate.

But their current squad includes eight players who were part of the home-based Democratic Republic of the Congo squad that won the Chan tournament in Rwanda last month. Padou Bopunga, Joyce Lomalisa and Nelson Munganga are all in the proper Congo national squad for this week’s Africa Nations Cup qualifier against Angola.

Vita — also called V Club — regularly play before crowds of up to 90,000 and won the old-style Champions Cup in 1973 and finished runners-up in the 1981 and 2014 editions.

Formed in 1935 as AS Victoria, their name has been shortened in recent years, but their green colours remain intact and attract either adulation or derision, depending which side you support in the fiercely partisan Congo.

They are the reigning national champions in the populous central African country, having clinched their 13th national title last year.

AS V Club’s first regional title was won in 1946 and they have continued to battle with Daring Club Motema Pembe for the affection of fans in the capital.

AS V Club have only reached the group phase of the Champions League — first introduced in 1997 — once before, when they beat Kaizer Chiefs for a place in 2014. They went on to reach the final, losing narrowly to Entente Setif of Algeria.

They were winners in 1973 when they hammered Asante Kotoko of Ghana 3-0 in the second leg to win 5-4 on aggregate. The Kinshasa club were also finalists in 1981, but were easily beaten by JE Tizi Ouzou of Algeria.