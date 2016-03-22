Derby win gives Van Gaal top four hope

LONDON — Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes his side have a "big chance" of securing a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League next season after defeating neighbours Manchester City.

United, who claimed a 1-0 win at the Etihad on Saturday, are sixth in the Premier League, a point behind their fourth-placed city rivals with eight games remaining.

"The gap would have been too big if we had drawn or lost. It would have been very difficult," Van Gaal said. "Now it is in our own hands, but we have to win our games. We have more home matches and we don’t lose so much at Old Trafford, so we have a big chance."

United welcome 12th-placed Everton after the international break, followed by a trip to second-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They also host current leaders Leicester City on May 1. Midfielder Michael Carrick said the derby win was worth more than three points.

"The position we are in the league meant it was a must-win."

Reuters