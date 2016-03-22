Bafana coach has no time to bother about the opposition

BAFANA Bafana players may have to Google information on opponents Cameroon for Saturday’s crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group M qualifier.

Coach Shakes Mashaba again said on Monday: "I do not worry much about the opposition."

This was a repetition of what he said when asked if he had researched Mauritania not long before the minnows beat Bafana 3-1 in the last Afcon qualifier.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune then revealed he had tried to Google some information on the Mauritanian team that he admitted they knew little about.

Bafana could suffer the same fate when they take on Cameroon in Limbe on Saturday (3.30pm SA time), but Mashaba seemed pretty confident he has a strong enough squad to beat the west Africans who top the group with maximum points in two matches so far.

"Most unfortunately, I do not normally do that. I do not worry much about the opposition. I worry about our weak and strong points and what we need to do. Whoever comes, whoever they put in, we hit. I heard a lot of people phone me saying they have a new coach (Hugo Broos). We are going to play Cameroon and nothing else. We are going to make sure we prepare the team to the best of our ability," said Mashaba.

"We emphasise eliminating our mistakes and capitalising on the opposition’s mistakes. And you expect players, as a team and individually, to give their best. That’s the battle halfway won."

Bafana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya said Andile Jali, Anele Ngcongca and Dino Ndlovu have all sustained injuries and will undergo medical assessment.

The Belgium-based Jali, a player Bafana cannot afford to lose ahead of such a crucial match, dislocated his shoulder. Ngwenya, however, is confident the hard-working midfielder will be ready on match day.

"Andile Jali had a shoulder dislocation during a training match on Saturday. He still has some restrictions in terms of movement, but we will be managing him in camp.

"We will not be releasing him. He should be fine for the game," team doctor Ngwenya said.

"We got a report from Anele’s team that he has an abdominal muscle strain and Dino Ndlovu has a knee injury from the game he played on the weekend."

Team manager Barney Kujane said he expected to have 22 players in camp by the end of Monday.

The three Sundowns players — Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane and Asavela Mbekile — should arrive Tuesday from the Republic of Congo after their flight that was supposed to have landed yesterday was cancelled.

Initially, Mashaba said he would cut his 25-man squad to 20, but he could end up taking all the players after a charter flight was secured for the team. They are due to leave on Thursday at 10am.

Bafana are bottom of the group on one point after two matches.