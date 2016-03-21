KAIZER Chiefs held Asec Mimosas to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their Caf Champions League first-round tie at Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday‚ which was not enough to prevent Amakhosi exiting 1-0 on aggregate.

Chiefs were always going to be up against it coming back from a 1-0 home defeat against the Ivorian team in the first leg at FNB Stadium last Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are now the sole remaining South African team campaigning in the continental competition. Downs drew 1-1 against Congo’s AC Leopards in Dolisie on Saturday to progress to the Champions League second round 3-1 on aggregate.

Chiefs have had a poor recent record in the Champions League.

In 2014‚ they exited in the second round — the penultimate round before the group stages — with a 3-2 aggregate defeat against AS Vita Club of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last year‚ Amakhosi lost 3-0 on aggregate to Moroccan club Raja Casablanca in the first round.

Chiefs came into Sunday’s game on the back of a demoralising run of defeats. Their four league losses matched their worst run in the PSL.

On Tuesday‚ they lost 1-0 at their FNB Stadium home base against the league’s third-last team‚ Jomo Cosmos.

Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela made two changes to his starting line-up from that match.

Willard Katsande‚ suspended against Cosmos‚ returned for Ivan Bukenya in defensive midfield. George Maluleka came back into the front-line in place of William Twala.

Chiefs spent much of Sunday’s away leg trying to prevent Asec from scoring.

Mimosas edged the first half. They had good early chances when Yannick Zakri shot inches wide then Adama Bakayoko — the Ivorian club’s goal scorer in the first leg — skimmed the upright.

Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune also had to make a save from a close-range header by Bakayoko.

Camaldine Abraw had Chiefs’ best chance of the half shooting wide.

Komphela introduced striker Siphelele Mthembu for midfielder Lucky Baloyi in an attacking substitution coming back from the change-rooms.

Soon after the restart Khune again had to make a good save after the troublesome Bakayoko dribbled through Chiefs’ defence.

Mimosas piled on the pressure going into the least 10 minutes. Substitute Sula Matovu headed over for Chiefs in injury time.

Chiefs dominated the first leg‚ though unconvincingly. Amakhosi had chances‚ though not enough against a team who had fired coach Jean Marie Assoumou two matches before‚ and had clearly travelled to FNB Stadium to sit back.

Amakhosi were ineffective in front of goal with the chances they did create in the first leg. And they also went to sleep conceding the goal where‚ in the 54th minute‚ Bakayoko was allowed to run unchallenged onto a corner for a free header past Itumeleng Khune.

