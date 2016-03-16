Sundowns not taking struggling Celtic lightly

MAMELODI Sundowns have won their past five matches in all competitions and Bloemfontein Celtic have lost their past five, but Sundowns skipper Thabo Nthethe still expects a tough clash.

The Brazilians come up against Phunya Sele Sele tonight at Lucas Moripe Stadium in a league encounter. Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

On paper, it appears to be a mismatch, with Sundowns top of the standings with 52 points from 22 matches, and Celtic being dragged into the relegation zone in 12th spot with 22 points from as many matches.

Nthethe, who played for Celtic for close on a decade before moving to Sundowns in 2014, says this is a tricky fixture for the log leaders.

"As a team, we are expecting a tough game, especially because Celtic are not playing well. They want to do well and move up the table, so it is not going to be easy for us. We want the three points, but we know we have to fight for that," he said.

The 31-year-old says he feels sorry for his former team who have won one game in their past 18 in all competitions. Nthethe, though, reckons Celtic can turn it around, but says it is not about to start against Sundowns.

"I was with Celtic for many years and they are a part of my life. What is happening at Celtic is part of the game and it is not the first time it happens to them. It happened when I was there and, at the time, we came out of the situation. It is part of the game that you have to pull up your socks and work harder," he said.

Celtic midfielder Vusi Shikweni, meanwhile, said management had advised the players to ignore what was being said about the club’s poor run and focus on the job at hand. "Things are not going well for us, as you know, but our management told us to forget about what’s being said out there. We have a tough match against Sundowns, so we have to focus on that," he said.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have met 55 times in league matches since 1985. Sundowns have won 28, compared to 12 for Celtic. The other 15 matches have been drawn.

Also tonight, the University of Pretoria’s bid for survival in the Premiership continues when they host out-of-form Ajax Cape Town at the Tuks Stadium, and second-placed Wits host Orlando Pirates.

AmaTuks’ last-gasp point at Mpumalanga Black Aces on Saturday, coupled with the 5-0 thrashing for Jomo Cosmos at the hands of Pirates, has seen AmaTuks move out of the bottom two for the first time this season.

They are only above second-bottom Cosmos on goal difference, and ahead of last-placed Maritzburg United by two points, meaning this is an opportunity to pull clear.

Having taken four points from the last six available, coach Shaun Bartlett feels they have turned a corner. "The confidence is growing, the performances are getting better, it’s just that we need to be a bit more clinical when we get into the final third," he said.

Meanwhile four wins in a row, including the five-goal thrashing of Cosmos, have lifted Pirates’ confidence. They meet Wits, who need a win to keep in touch with leaders Sundowns, at Bidvest Stadium on the back of four league and cup victories.

The Buccaneers’ 5-0 hammering of Cosmos was the biggest winning margin for Eric Tinkler’s men this season and it took them into the top six for the first time this season.