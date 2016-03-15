Match-fixing scandal expands

THE facts around the Zimbabwean match-fixing scandal that has spilled over into the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) are growing ever murkier, with fresh allegations being made against players in the domestic league. One told Business Day, "It’s all lies."

Two versions of the same story are emerging, and with the authorities in SA and Zimbabwe keen to prosecute, it is likely the courts will have to decide the truth.

Former Zimbabwe Football Association CEO Henrietta Rushwaya, who was banned for her role in the Asiagate match-fixing scandal in 2012, admitted being at the centre of recent dealings with an Asian cartel, but claimed she was on a rogue mission to ensnare the fixers in a trap before reporting the matter to the authorities.

The man who is said to have blown the whistle on the scheme told Zimbabwe’s The Herald newspaper that this was not the case.

South African Football Association head of security Mlungisi Ncame had collected evidence in Harare last Friday that was likely to be given to the Hawks, he said.

The unnamed whistleblower told The Herald that Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova, his teammate Lebogang Motumi, and the Bloemfontein Celtic duo of Patrick Tignyemb and defensive midfielder Lantshene Phalane, had all been targeted by the cartel.

Washington Arubi, University of Pretoria goalkeeper, was also allegedly paid to underperform, but according to Rushwaya, never had any intention to do so and helped foil the cartel. The whistle-blower also claimed former Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu, now assistant coach, was paid to arrange for his side to perform poorly in a game against Free State Stars on February 20 — although Chippa ended up winning 2-0.

"I don’t really have any comment, except to say that from my side, the allegations are absolutely not true," Phalane said.

Rushwaya said the matches she had arranged to be fixed as part of her gung-ho sting operation — on the understanding that the players would not underperform — were:

• University of Pretoria’s (Tuks’s) 2-2 draw with Free State Stars on February 2.

• Tuks’s 2-1 loss to BidVest Wits on February 19.

• Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 draw with Polokwane City on February 23.

The PSL largely remained silent on the subject on Monday, except to say: "The League takes any issue that impacts the integrity of our competitions and business very seriously."