Cagey Ajax to go to Angola

AJAX Cape Town have done an about-turn and will, somewhat reluctantly, honour their African Confederation Cup fixture against Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca on Saturday.

The club pulled out of the competition last week, citing concerns over the safety of their players and a lack of communication from their hosts over internal travel arrangements.

But after a meeting with the South African Football Association (Safa) on Monday, at which the club was threatened with various options of punishment for not honouring the fixture, they have decided they will travel.

This was despite the Urban Warriors insisting there were still question marks over their journey to Dundo, about 1,200km from the capital, Luanda.

"After a fruitful meeting between Safa and Ajax Cape Town, Ajax agreed to withdraw their decision," the club said. "(This was) subject to Safa providing Ajax with all the information which was previously requested, which included details of the aircraft to be used to transport the team internally and

an itinerary.

"Although the itinerary is still outstanding and therefore we are not aware of departure or arrival times, hotel reservations etc, Ajax has decided to fulfil the fixture as … Safa have provided … the necessary information to appease the club with regards to the safety of the players and travelling staff."

Sagrada Esperanca, sponsored by the state-owned diamond company Endiama, have rejected Ajax’s concerns and say the team will be well-looked after in Angola.

The side, which returned from a training camp in Namibia on Tuesday, is coached by the Croatian Zoran Mackic and, until last year, had former Mamelodi Sundowns and FC Cape Town forward Patrick Apataki in their squad.

Ajax will depart from Cape Town tomorrow morning, leaving them with little time to acclimatise in Angola.

When Ajax coach Roger de Sa took Orlando Pirates to the 2013 African Champions League final, he preferred to spend little time in away venues.