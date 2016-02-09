Wits must clear Chiefs hurdle to remain in hunt for title

WITS may not be as enterprising and as ruthless as Mamelodi Sundowns, but defender Buhle Mkhwanazi believes they can keep up with the in-form leaders by grinding out results in the race for the Premiership title.

Six points behind Sundowns, the second-placed Clever Boys have not done themselves any favours in the title race this year by dropping points at home against Black Aces and Platinum Stars. But they can show that they can indeed push Sundowns to the very end by beating Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

"It won’t be easy. They are winning matches at the moment, but we need to take the game to them and make sure that we do well at home," said Mkhwanazi.

"It’s going to be tough chasing (Sundowns) and it will be hard for anyone to stop them. We just need to keep working hard and we know the game against Chiefs is a must-win. We need the three points. I think we have done well at home this season."

Having lost 2-1 to Chiefs in December in Cape Town in the first half of the season, Mkhwanazi has warned his teammates about making mistakes tonight. The Clever Boys were let down by poor defending in that clash and know that they will be punished if there is a repeat of that tonight.

"Individual errors cost us in that game. We gave away a penalty and those are things we need to avoid. We need to work hard to make sure we do not make mistakes," the former Sundowns player said.

Wits are expected to be without striker James Keene, who missed the 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at the weekend through injury.

"He has done well for us. He has scored five goals, which is a good record," Mkhwanazi said. "But I think we have capable players who can do the job in his absence.

"We have guys like (Phakamani) Mahlambi, (Sibusiso) Vilakazi and (Elias) Pelembe, who are all dangerous. They all have goals in them."

Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw will be a threat for the Wits defence, the Togolese forward often using his height and big frame to terrorise the opposition.

"You cannot focus on one player. Rather focus on the team because their wingers can also score," said Mkhwanazi.