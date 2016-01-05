English club runs rule over Sundowns’ Dolly and Zungu

PITSO Mosimane says Mamelodi Sundowns does not kill players’ careers, as he revealed that scouts from a top English Premiership club were at the Telkom Knockout final last month to watch Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly.

Sundowns have cut down on the reckless spending during transfer window periods, with Mosimane preferring to go for quality rather than quantity.

In recent seasons, the likes of Khama Billiat, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Zungu and Dolly have made huge progress, and some of them have attracted overseas interest, while Denis Onyango and Wayne Arendse have resurrected their careers.

"People say Sundowns kill careers, but is it only Sundowns? Lots of players go to Chiefs and Pirates, but they do not play and they move. You must fight.

"We are seen as a team that kills careers, but we change your life. You come here and your profile is bigger. Now Dolly is a household name. Everybody is talking about him."

To be sure, the English Premiership club Mosimane was talking about was not Leicester, but Mosimane was not naming the big guns either.

"There was a big team watching him (Dolly). Top four in the Premier League. They were impressed. I am not saying they want to buy him, but they were impressed. They have been checking on him. They also watched Zungu. They are saying he is good. Teams from Germany are also watching him."

One player who has not progressed at Sundowns is former Orlando Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena, whose career has been hampered by injury.

Mokoena is not likely to feature for Sundowns soon with Billiat, Anthony Laffor and Themba Zwane in good form.

"Cheese (Mokoena) is a good player and he had a good pre-season. It’s difficult to get a place. He plays on the wing and there we have Themba and Anthony Laffor on the bench.

‘‘He trains well, but we cannot promise game time. Cheese will make it in other teams in the PSL. There are no guarantees at Sundowns," Mosimane said.