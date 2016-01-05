Amakhosi’s Parker in race to face Sundowns

STRIKER Bernard Parker is the only player that still needs to be passed fit as Kaizer Chiefs approach a tough welcome back from the holidays against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The club’s other injury concerns, Itumeleng Khune and Mulomowandau Mathoho, are back in contention to play.

Parker had to leave the pitch in Chiefs’ last game, a 2-1 win over Wits in Cape Town, with a knee injury but had begun to train again, the club said.

The possibility of his participation in the game against Sundowns at Soccer City on Saturday is not yet clear.

But Khune and Mathoho are both in contention in what is a major fillip for the club, seeking to cut back into the five-point advantage that Sundowns have over them.

Khune has been out since the beginning of November, with knee problems and was forced to miss the Telkom Knockout final that Chiefs lost 3-1 to Sundowns in Durban on December 16.

Mathoho also missed the final after hurting himself in training in an injury that Chiefs managed to keep a secret until the day of the final. He hurt his ankle, but has been back in full training for the past fortnight.

Chiefs hosts Sundowns on Saturday (8.15pm kickoff).

Meanwhile former Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha will not be offered a deal by University of Pretoria. He trained with the Tshwane side before the end of the year and, initially, reports suggested that he could be offered a deal.

However, AmaTuks coach Sammy Troughton confirmed that the team was "full" in Nengomasha’s position, which is defensive midfielder.