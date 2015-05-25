KWANDA Mngonyama struck the post in sudden death for Bafana Bafana at Maruleng in North West on Sunday night to lose a marathon penalty shootout against Botswana 7-6‚ and suffer the embarrassment of crashing out of the Cosafa Cup as hosts at the first hurdle they faced.

Like Zambia against Namibia earlier in the day‚ SA lost on penalties in their quarterfinal after being unable to score in the goalless 90 minutes of normal time against the plucky underdogs. There was no extra time.

Botswana will meet the winners of Monday’s quarterfinal between Mozambique and Madagascar in Thursday night’s semi-final at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

SA go into the plate section‚ with their next match on Wednesday.

Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba handed a debut to playmaker Gift Motupa‚ the 20-year-old forward who scored eight goals for Baroka FC in the National First Division (NFD) this season.

Other debutants were centrebacks Mngonyama and Clayton Daniels‚ as well as strikers Phumelele Bhengu, top-scorer in the NFD this season, and Carl Lark.

For Botswana‚ Platinum Stars forward Mogakolodi Ngele‚ who has had issues with his national team‚ was not on coach Peter Butler’s squad sheet.

The number of new players — with some strange selections such as Ajax Cape Town reject and Santos striker Lark — meant the team could not gel. This was disappointing given they had four warm-up practice matches ahead of last night’s game.

And there certainly seemed enough firepower for an SA "development" side

to overpower even a near full-strength Botswana.

The Zebras took advantage of SA’s disjointedness to create some decent chances in the first half. As Bafana improved markedly in the second half‚ Botswana maintained a solid shape and stood firm in the face of pressure. As the urgency to avoid penalties grew‚ frustratingly the pace and creativity of Lebogang Manyama remained on SA’s bench.

After some early threats by SA leftwing Tlou Segolela‚ it was Botswana who had the first chances. Jackson Mabokgwane had to save from Mpumalanga Black Aces teammate Ofentse Nato and Segolame Boy volleyed the rebound wide.

The ball would not fall for Bhengu‚ the National First Division star with his 22 goals for Thanda Royal Zulu this season. He had a close-range shot blocked‚ then could not reach Marc van Heerden’s dangerous low cross.

In added time Mpho Kgaswane’s shot slid past Mabokgwane’s right upright.

Bafana needed to create a lot more chances to create scope for conversions in the second half.

Bhengu did well to get in ahead of the Zebras defence to scoop an effort over in the opening two minutes.

SA had upped the tempo and camped in the Botswana half. But The Zebras’ back four coped well with Van Heerden’s accurately struck set-pieces into their area.

Bafana resorted to shooting from range‚ Siyabonga Nhlapo coming close with a low drive but it went wide.

Daniels had to scramble clear after Hendrick Moyo broke through near the end.

Nato‚ Kgaswane‚ and Joel Mogorosi were successful with their kicks in the shootout‚ before Moyo missed. Oteng Legwaila‚ Katlego Koobake and Mosha Gaolaolwe then scored.

Lark missed SA’s first. Then Daniels‚ Van Heerden‚ Motupa‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Segolela and Motjeka Madisha scored‚ before Mngonyama’s miss.

Bafana Bafana have won the Cosafa Cup three times, in 2002, 2007 and 2008.