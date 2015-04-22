Polokwane out to stall Amakhosi celebrations

T-SHIRTS confirming them as Premiership champions for 2014-15 have probably been printed and the champagne bottles are waiting to be popped.

It is a day Kaizer Chiefs fans have been waiting for, but Polokwane City have what it takes to spoil the party when the sides meet at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

It is unlikely to be a walk in the park for Amakhosi, who need just one more victory to lift their fourth Premier Soccer League (PSL) title and their second under coach Stuart Baxter.

City have the worst defence in the league and they might concede a couple or more on Wednesday night, but they make up for that with their attacking flair and ability to find a chink in the opposition’s armour, having scored 37 goals this season.

They have caused a couple of upsets against the big sides in the PSL and coach Kosta Papic has turned them into one of the most enterprising sides in the league. Basically, they do not fear any opponent and you can be sure they will walk out on Wednesday night eager to take the game to Amakhosi and delay the celebrations.

Without a win in their last three matches, City have dropped out of the top eight in recent weeks and they need to collect points in every game to ensure they book a spot in the top half of the table. And they have players who can do the job.

In central midfield, City are blessed with creative players in Cole Alexander and captain Jabu Maluleke, who is the team’s set-piece specialist. Together they have created a number of opportunities for strikers Esau Kanyenda, Rendani Ndou and Puleng Tlolane, the team’s top scorer with 10 league goals.

These players will unsettle the Amakhosi defenders, who have struggled at times to deal with speedy and creative opponents. The last time City met Amakhosi, at Peter Mokaba Stadium earlier in the season, the game finished goalless, though it should not have as Kingston Nkhatha missed a sitter. The sides had a full go at one another and it is unlikely to be any different on Wednesday night.

After that impressive performance in Polokwane, City cannot be ruled out of upsetting Amakhosi.

• Cavin Johnson expects all-out attack from Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night but says his Platinum Stars side will be well-equipped to pour more misery on the Tshwane side.

Sundowns play for the first time since their humbling 5-0 defeat at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic that all but gifted the title to Kaizer Chiefs.

With nothing to lose and only a slim mathematical chance of catching Amakhosi, Johnson believes Sundowns will put everything into attack.

"It’s going to be one hell of a fight, but a very good football game," said Johnson. "Sundowns will come out and attack — they have to, really. They will want to make amends for the Celtic result and they will want to punish us.

"Having worked at Sundowns and faced them as a coach, I know the mentality there and they will be hurting. But we will be prepared for that. We know what is coming and how to deal with it."

Stars are six points above the relegation play-off position and have this game in hand.

Such is the compactness of the bottom half of the table, though, that victory would take Stars to within a point of a top-eight place.

With Nick Said