Great Bafana playmaker Shoes Moshoeu dies

FORMER Bafana Bafana star John "Shoes" Moshoeu has lost his battle with cancer.

Moshoeu, the midfield playmaking maestro of the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, died on Tuesday at the age of 49 years.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player’s agent, Glyn Binkin, confirmed Moshoeu’s death to Times Media on Tuesday via an SMS. According to radio reports Moshoeu died in Morningside Medi-Clinic.

Moshoeu had fought against stomach cancer for some time. He was discharged from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Parktown in late February, having spent a month there.

Former coaches and teammates were shocked at the news on Tuesday.

Clive Barker, coach of the 1996 Bafana team, said he had visited Moshoeu at the former player’s home in Diepkloof in the last two weeks. "It’s an absolute tragedy. I saw him about two weeks ago at his home. And today Glyn went to hospital, so I knew it was imminent," Barker said.

"When I saw him he was really sick. You could see then he had no strength, and I held his hand. And I knew that it was just a matter of time."

Barker said Moshoeu had been the ‘‘conductor" of his Africa Cup of Nations-winning team.

"I think he would have been one of the best playmakers in the world then," Barker said. ‘‘He was the conductor in my orchestra. He knew when to quicken it, when to slow it down, when to put his foot on the ball.

"He was able to run down the line, like Teenage Dladla. Was able to hug the touchline and take players on. He ran towards goal, scored goals.

"He scored vital goals in the Nations Cup — one in the opening match against Cameroon, one in the quarterfinal against Algeria, one in the semifinal against Ghana. He really was, I think, player of the tournament for us.

"He really was a great entertainer, terrific footballer, great team man. He and Doctor (Khumalo) could play against any team in the world and give us a chance. They were a magnificent team but those two were special."

Former teammate Steve Komphela, the former Bafana captain, said friends of Moshoeu were shocked by the news.

"No comment will ever make sense of this. Nothing you could say would be fitting. Inasmuch as it will happen to us all one day, we feel that we have lost someone," Komphela said.

"Even friends I spoke to today, you could hear in their voice, and some were even crying, the loss SA has gone through.

"No life is young or old, and any life lost has to be acknowledged. But it can still be said that his life ended too early. All we can do is be grateful for what he contributed while he was here."

Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa said a club great had been lost.

"He was one of the greatest players to play in SA and a Chiefs legend from the time he joined this club from Blackpool in 1993," Maphosa said.

"When he returned from playing in Turkey, he returned straight to Chiefs and won a league title. This is a very sombre moment for the club."

Moshoeu started his professional career for Giant Blackpool. In Turkey he played for Genclerbirligi, Kocaelispor, Fenerbahce and Bursaspor. He only retired last year, having spent several seasons at third-tier Alexandra United.

He had 73 caps for Bafana, scoring eight goals.