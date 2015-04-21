De Sa refuses to gamble on Mobara’s knee against Stars

ABBUBAKER Mobara’s knee injury is not as serious as initially suggested but Ajax Cape Town will still not be risking the youthful central defender when they meet Free State Stars on Tuesday.

He had been left behind in Cape Town to recover for Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against SuperSport United, said coach Roger de Sa on Monday.

De Sa said Mobara had stretched a ligament and that medical staff would work hard on his recovery in the build-up to Saturday night’s cup tie at Athlone Stadium.

"But if we had to play the semifinal today (Tuesday), we would use him. We are just being cautious."

De Sa had already stated at the weekend he would rest other key players ahead of the cup game, handing Stars a chance for a second successive win as they seek to move further away from the relegation zone.

"That will help us," said Stars coach Kinnah Phiri of Ajax’s precaution.

Stars won their first game of the year on Saturday in a five-goal thriller at Polokwane City as they played their first match since striker Richard Henyekane was killed in a car smash. The 3-2 victory took Stars out of the bottom two in the Premier Soccer League standings as they moved to 25 points. They will stay 14th even if they beat Ajax in a catch-up game, postponed for a week after Henyekane’s horror accident.

A point would be enough to put Ajax back into fifth place — which is now their target for the season — after the surprise home loss for Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday. They lost to Maritzburg United to stay on 37 points, narrowly ahead of Ajax on goal difference.

• Kosta Papic says he has had no approach from Polokwane City management about staying on as head coach next season.

Ninth-placed City have easily achieved their goal of staying up in the Premier Soccer League, but a cagey Papic conceded he is likely to leave at the end of the season next month when his contract is up.

But he gave a broad hint that he would like to start at the Limpopo club, who have had just a single win in their past eight games and slipped out of the top eight after Maritzburg United beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 on Sunday. Papic said he wanted to use the four remaining matches this season, including Wednesday’s with Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City, to try out some untested players.

"We have achieved our objective of avoiding relegation and this is a time now to try out new players and combinations so we can prepare for next season."