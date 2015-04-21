Amakhosi just three points from record 12th title

STUART Baxter does not want Kaizer Chiefs’ moment of glory delayed any further, as he returns to the dugout after serving a two-match suspension.

The Amakhosi coach said on Monday for their fixture against Polokwane City on Wednesday night he was contemplating changing a formula that has done enough to get Chiefs over the line in previous matches.

It is a potential landmark game, which will not only come with three points if the log leaders are victorious, but a second Premiership title in three years.

"I need my players to do the job properly," said Baxter on Monday. "I did an analysis of Polokwane and it took me about three and a half hours and I still came to the conclusion that whatever we do, the game plan we put together, you’ve got to do it properly.

"They have made their season on taking risks and have done so more than people really expected they would. It’s a bit of a gamble."

The Glamour Boys need just three points from their remaining four Premier League matches to be crowned the 2014-15 champions.

The coach did not give away which personnel he would sacrifice, but stressed the need to counter a free-scoring side — which however, concedes goals as frequently as they put them away.

"I was looking at changing the shape of the team to combat the fact that they are quite efficient when they attack centrally," Baxter explained.

"During the analysis (which included looking at the goalless draw between the two sides in November) I came to the conclusion that the majority of chances that they got to play centrally were after we lost the ball. So, no matter how you play, if you lose the ball against them, they are still going to get those chances. I am going to tweak the shape of the team, but I won’t make massive changes."

Asked what has been the secret to maintaining their place at the top, considering how they fell off at the end of last season to allow Mamelodi Sundowns to overtake them, Baxter highlighted the improved recovery methods.

"We learnt a bit from the experience of last year. A lot of the recuperation techniques were sharper this year, we’ve not had a bigger squad in terms of players available to use for the first team, and mentally the lads are more experienced than last year."

If Chiefs beat City and win the Premier Soccer League title, they will increase their record number of championships to 12.

Chiefs won their first title in 1974 and have added 10 more in the subsequent four decades of competing in the old National Professional Soccer League, National Soccer League and now the PSL.

The 11 titles already under their belt are two more than those of arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who have had more success in a shorter period, as the Brazilians only won their first championship in 1988.

Chiefs need a victory at Soccer City to win a second title in three seasons, returning to the form they showed 10 years ago when they won in 2004 and 2005. Ted Dumitru was coach then for both successes and his achievement will be matched by Stuart Baxter if Chiefs win the title this season.

But Jeff Butler remains the most successful Chiefs coach with three titles in 1989, 1991 and 1992. Doctor Khumalo’s late father Elkiam "Pro" Khumalo was in charge in 1974 and again in 1982 when Chiefs won the title and Kaizer Motaung (1977) and Mario Tuani (1979) are the other Chiefs’ championship winning coaches.