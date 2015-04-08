Wary Pirates coach Tinkler keeps watch on rising Stars

ORLANDO Pirates caretaker coach Eric Tinkler may have been away on Caf Confederation Cup duty in Uganda at the weekend, but he has managed to watch a video of Platinum Stars’ league match against Ajax Cape Town when he returned to SA.

He had to. Stars have a new coach in Cavin Johnson and the interim Bucs boss believes any side with a new man at the helm cannot be taken lightly.

Stars beat Ajax Cape Town 2-1 and Tinkler is wary of a Dikwena side now in a good position to finish in the top eight after almost 10 months of struggle under previous coach Allan Freese.

A win against third-placed Bucs on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm) would not only take Dikwena to 30 points and all but guarantee safety, it would also move them closer to the top half of the table.

‘‘Teams that have new coaches are always a threat. I watched their game against Ajax. They have a guy like (Robert) Ng’ambi who is always a threat in front of goal. (Mogakolodi) Ngele is a tricky player who makes good runs into the box. We know (Ndumiso) Mabena. He played for us and we know the threat he poses.

‘‘Tlou Segolela is another one we know. So going forward, Stars are always a threat," Tinkler said.

The Buccaneers will face an attack-minded Dikwena without key players in defence, but Tinkler is not too worried because he has enough to fill the gaps with players such as Ayanda Gcaba and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

One on the injury list is central defender Tshepo Gumede, who misses out on a chance to face his former side because of an ankle injury.

‘‘Thabo Matlaba and Siyabonga Sangweni are out. Tshepo Gumede has an ankle problem which he got from a friendly game he played in. But we have got enough. There are no issues there for me.

‘‘We had a good rest after returning on Sunday from Uganda. We are raring to go. We need to apply ourselves to get a good result. It won’t be an easy game," the former Bafana Bafana midfielder said.

Johnson, meanwhile, faces a big test against a side without a league defeat since December 6.

‘‘I made it clear to the players that the remaining seven games are cup finals. I think the bottom teams are so close to each other on the standings and we have to fight to get away," Johnson said.