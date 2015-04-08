Usuthu versus Chiefs turns into key battle

ONE thing is certain: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, his players and the extensive back-room staff at Chloorkop will have every eye on Kaizer Chiefs’ Premiership encounter against desperate AmaZulu at Peter Mokaba Stadium Thursday night.

Chiefs — missing suspended coach Stuart Baxter on the bench, and in the face of a season going somewhat ragged — meet fighting AmaZulu in potentially one of the most crucial fixtures in the title race this season.

Last-placed Usuthu — in an impossible position two months ago on nine points from 19 matches — have rallied dramatically, going five matches unbeaten, three of those being victories.

They are now just two points behind second-last Moroka Swallows.

Chiefs have seen a 15-point lead whittled to eight over second-placed Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

"Ja, no, it’s a huge game," AmaZulu coach Steve Barker said on Tuesday. "We’ve shown a bit of form but we’re still bottom of the log and still have to finish stronger than anyone above us.

"It’s a massive game for us as a club. I think if we can get a victory against Chiefs it would go a long way to helping us stay in the PSL. We have got a lot to play for — for the first time since about September we can win a game and go into 14th position.

"And Sundowns play on Wednesday night (against Black Aces away) — if they win and Chiefs don’t, it’s down to five points at the top.

"I’m sure Chiefs would feel a bit of pressure knowing they still have to play Sundowns (on April 29). It reminds me of Crystal Palace against Manchester City last night (Palace won 2-1)."

AmaZulu’s signings made in the January transfer window, just more than a month after Barker arrived to replace Craig Rosslee, have played a big part in their revival. Centre-back Mbulelo Mabizela has scored four goals and, along with Robyn Johannes, helped to shore up the defence. One of Usuthu’s signings, three-goal Bongi Ntuli, is suspended.

The suspension of Baxter could be influential for a game as key as this one to Chiefs’ title aspirations. Assistant coach Doctor Khumalo will give instructions from the bench while Baxter watches, no doubt nervously, from the stands.

The Chiefs coach was controversially red-carded in his side’s Nedbank Cup last-16 defeat to First Division Black Leopards on March 21 for making a "spectacles" signal to referee Daniel Bennett.

Chiefs have full-backs Siboniso Gaxa and Tsepo Masilela back from suspension, though even here there are doubts.

Gaxa had a nightmare in Morocco on Sunday night in Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Raja Casablanca, a result that saw the Soweto team exit at the second hurdle of the Caf Champions League, 3-0 on aggregate.

The right-back played a hand in both of Ighodaro Osaguona’s goals, though Gaxa’s lapses seemed only symptomatic of his entire team’s lack of focus in a tie where Amakhosi’s missed chances across both legs also cost them heavily.

Masilela was substituted at half-time, though this appears to have been as much for the purpose of rotation as the left-back’s niggling injuries.

Baxter would surely not have been pleased at his home game against Usuthu being "sold" to Polokwane, meaning a four-hour bus ride following a gruelling trip to North Africa.

Even if Chiefs do not concede another goal in the Premier Soccer League this season, they will not match their own record for the most clean sheets in a single season.

Chiefs have kept a total of 15 clean sheets in 24 league games to date and with their next match against AmaZulu to be played in Polokwane on Thursday night, they will be hoping more defensive stinginess keeps alive their hopes of regaining the league title.

But with just six games to go, the highest number of clean sheets they can achieve this campaign is 20.

That is already short of the incredible 21 out of 30 they achieved in the 2003-04 season when they won the league by six points from second-placed Ajax Cape Town and let in a total of just 11 goals — which is also a PSL record.

Wits are the second-best side this season for clean sheets with 12, followed by Mamelodi Sundowns with 11.

A large number of clean sheets is not always a prerequisite for league success. Last season, when Sundowns won the title with a game to spare, they achieved just 10 clean sheets.

That was less than six other clubs’, including Chiefs (17), who finished behind them in the final 2013-14 standings.

With Mark Gleeson