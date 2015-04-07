FREE State Stars striker Richard Henyekane was killed in a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to a statement by his club‚ Henyekane — whose nickname was the Kimberley Express — had been travelling with four other passengers when the accident occurred.

Henyekane was the "only one to lose his life"‚ the statement read.

"We wish to say to the Henyekane family that they must know that we are with them at all times‚ and trust that they will put all their sorrows in the hands of God the Almighty in this hard period."

Henyekane‚ who has made nine appearances with Bafana Bafana‚ was on loan to Free State Stars from Mamelodi Sundowns.

