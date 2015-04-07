Amakhosi lost tie in first leg, says coach

FOR coach Stuart Baxter, Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Champions League fate might have been decided three weeks ago in Durban, and not Morocco at the weekend, when Raja Casablanca took advantage to bag their away goal as early as the seventh minute.

"We certainly lost concentration in those (first seven) minutes," was the Amakhosi coach’s response to a question about how it all went wrong for the Glamour Boys. Raja completed the demolition job with a 2-0 victory at their home turf on Sunday night to dump Chiefs out of the continental tournament in the first round.

Christian Osaguona, the man who headed home the winner at Moses Mabhida Stadium last month, returned to haunt the Chiefs defence again at the weekend with two more goals. Raja, like seasoned campaigners in this premier club competition, put away their limited chances, while Baxter frowned on the fact that Amakhosi did not.

"They have a good team and we need to congratulate them," Baxter told the club’s website. "It was a mental game as well as Raja were thinking, ‘Do we go for the second goal after the one we scored in Durban, or do we defend?’ Towards the end we were pushing and pushing to at least get equal with Raja. That’s when they punished us on our mistakes."

Chiefs being beaten means that two South African clubs have been eliminated from the Champions League following Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-2 aggregate loss to TP Mazembe earlier on Sunday afternoon in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Baxter said his plan in Morocco was to never sit back and try to hit the hosts on the counter, and he stood by his methods.

"Most games are decided in transition and this game was a typical example. However, I will continue to have my players play like this, to always play positive and go forward to try create goals. We should have taken our chances and been more clinical," he said.

Chiefs were successful in asking for a postponement for their Premier Soccer League encounter against bottom-of-the-log AmaZulu because of their rigorous travelling schedule.

The match at Peter Mokaba Stadium will now be played on Thursday at 7pm.