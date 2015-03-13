Chiefs upbeat ahead of crucial tie

KAIZER Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has welcomed the fresh challenge that will be Raja Casablanca, whom they face in a CAF Champions League clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium Saturday night.

South African antipathy towards CAF competitions is well known and Chiefs have been the quiet ringleaders in the past. However, they have also been subjected to some weird and wonderful experiences that are unique to CAF club competitions.

Last year’s embarrassing exit at the hands of AS Vita, which was aided by the customary diabolical officiating, added to the club’s unwillingness to take part.

Baxter seems to have taken a leaf from Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt in terms of embracing the competition and in Morocco’s Raja, who played in the 2013 Fifa World Club Cup final, he seems to have found the model African team he would like to play against.

North African teams were often easier to play against than West and Central African teams, especially from a tactical and logistical perspective. "You want to play these teams because they are organised.

"A lot of the problems we have when we play in Angola, Mali or the Congo is because things are not organised. The hotels, crowd and the traffic is not organised.

"You want to play teams against whom you can draw up a game plan so for us it is quite refreshing to play against an organised team that is well coached. It is better than going to a team that you know nothing about and go into chaos."

It seems Chiefs have got over Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United, where they were flat and listless. Baxter announced that influential left-back Tsepo Masilela will be available after missing the Wednesday game.

Chiefs could bank on their record of not losing two matches in a row. Captain Tefu Mashamaite hinted at mental freshness with the fact they are now competing in a different competition.

The monotony of PSL and local cup competitions does take its toll and tends to stretch a player’s mental focus, but Mashamaite said they were only thinking about the game and nothing else.

There is also the small matter of being intimated by a far more illustrious African opponent but Mashamaite is not easily cowed and he feels his teammates will follow in the same manner. "The best way to eat an elephant is to do so one piece at a time," he said.

"You can’t be thinking about Nedbank Cup matches while you have a CAF game to deal with. It’s about the next step, which is Raja.

"Once you try to focus on all the competitions without zeroing in on a specific one, things will get hazy.

"The real battle is going to be on the field, not about what happens in press conferences. The players know what to expect and it’s not about the information I’m going to feed them.

"They know Raja Casablanca is a tough team and they are geared up for it."