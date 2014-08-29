SuperSport give Johnson red card

IT NEVER quite looked like a match made in heaven, so it comes as little surprise that coach Cavin Johnson has been sent packing by SuperSport United four games into the Absa Premiership season and is set to be replaced by former Bafana coach Gordon Igesund.

According to sources at the club, Johnson’s assistant Kwanele Kopo — who, it appears, was no longer on good terms with the coach after he was demoted — and Kaitano Tembo will take over in the interim.

The duo will be in charge when Matsatsantsa play Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night because Igesund’s contract with the South African Football Association (Safa) expires only on Sunday.

According to a club official, who spoke on condition of anonymity: "We were told after the SuperSport game that Kwanele and Kaitano would be on the bench against Chiefs. Stan and Cavin have been in a meeting since lunchtime."

Johnson becomes the first coach to be sacked this season after a decision taken immediately after SuperSport lost 2-1 to Mpumalanga Black Aces at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night — a third defeat in four Premier League matches.

Igesund is expected to rope in Serame Letsoaka, his right-hand man at Bafana, in a similar role. A source close to Letsoaka said the former SA under-20 coach might even be offered the role of technical director because of his background with the junior national teams.

When contacted on Thursday night, Igesund denied that he had agreed to replace Johnson and would team up with Serame and Alejandro Heredia, his backroom staff at Bafana in Tshwane. "I haven’t spoken to anyone and I don’t intend on doing that because my contract with Safa only expires on Sunday.

"I have been reading in the newspapers and on social media about this job and I just laugh it off."

In his last words as head coach of Matsatsantsa, Johnson bemoaned missed chances and said his players were scared to lose and lacked "tenacity". The defeat against Aces at their alternative home venue followed the 3-2 loss to Free State Stars, where they squandered a 2-0 lead, at the Charles Mopeli Stadium.

"It was a poor loss against Aces. With all due respect, they were bottom of the log (before beating SuperSport) and we have quality players. We were just never able to punish them, maybe because the players also felt the pressure because we’ve only won one game.

"The problem is the mentality and tenacity when you are in the last third to be able to read the game," said Johnson, who cut a forlorn figure on the bench long after the final whistle had sounded.

As it turned out, his time was up at SuperSport, who handed him a three-year contract in June last year and tasked him with aiming for the league title and more. But Johnson could not emulate the success of Gavin Hunt, a three-time championship winner in his six years with Matsatsantsa, and was given an ultimatum of four games after an MTN8 quarterfinal exit earlier this month.

Following a second consecutive loss on Wednesday night, Johnson said he did not know who to blame for the poor results. "Sometimes you can say it’s the coach or the players. And I am left speechless about whether my job is safe or not."