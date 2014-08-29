Chiefs paying no heed to Matsatsantsa’s problems

KAIZER Chiefs will not take notice of SuperSport United’s poor start to the season and coach Cavin Johnson’s departure when the teams meet in the Absa Premiership at FNB Stadium on Saturday, says captain Itumeleng Khune.

SuperSport spurned a lead to lose 2-1 at home to Mpumalanga Black Aces on Wednesday night. It added to a somewhat torrid start to 2014-15 for Matsatsantsa.

The Pretoria side had a 2-0 lead in their previous game away against Free State Stars, ending as 3-2 losers. They have one victory this season, 1-0 at home to Chippa United on August 12, and four defeats in league and cup action.

After going without a trophy and finishing fifth last season, Johnson is set to become the PSL’s first coach to get the sack this season.

Khune said Chiefs would put SuperSport’s woes out of their minds as Amakhosi chase their eighth straight victory on Saturday, following Wednesday night’s 2-0 win against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

"We don’t want to drop points at home — that is what we are focusing on. What is going on at SuperSport, that is their problem," the keeper said on Thursday.

Chiefs have suffered a setback with Katlego Mphela breaking his right foot.

Coach Stuart Baxter said he would have to show great character to come back from the injury.

Mphela’s career has verged on breakdown in recent years, as he has suffered from fitness and motivation issues. Bafana Bafana’s third-highest scorer moved from Mamelodi Sundowns to Chiefs halfway through last season to try to resurrect his fortunes.

He made little impact, and sat in the stands at the start of this season until a promising introduction off the bench, looking almost fit, and scoring a goal in Amakhosi’s 3-0 MTN8 semifinal second-leg win against Platinum Stars on Sunday.

The striker broke his foot scoring in a contact with goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe. Baxter knows how much of a setback that will be for the 29-year-old.

"I want to go on record and say I feel so sorry for him," the coach said. "Because ‘Killer’ came to us not 100% fit — he needed matches and hard training.

"Now, after he’s been really working hard and approaching good shape, he comes on and looks decent. He scores a good goal and gets a broken bone.

"It’s a shame for him. But I just hope that he takes whatever time he needs and finishes the job."