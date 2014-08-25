Vermezovic downplays striker Majoro’s brace

FOR Vladimir Vermezovic, striker Lehlohonolo Majoro’s two spectacular goals to help send Orlando Pirates flying into the MTN8 final next month were "nothing special" — he was merely doing his job.

The coach warned against christening Majoro the Messiah of the club’s goal-scoring drought, because a few days earlier against his former team AmaZulu he was part of the problem.

"This shouldn’t be something new," said Vermezovic after Pirates dismantled Bidvest Wits 5-1 on aggregate to book a seat in their fifth consecutive cup final.

"I wish he could come off the bench and score two goals all the time. But people forget that against AmaZulu we put him on and he missed a clear chance — and that was three points gone (that game ended 1-1).

"Everyone should be ready to grab their chance when they come on and this is nothing special. He came to Pirates to score goals.

"In 30 minutes, two goals is a good average."

Vermezovic said he did not have a selection dilemma ahead of Pirates’ next game — an Absa Premiership clash away to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Wednesday night. "It’s good for us coaches to have two players on form, then you know you will not make a mistake with your selection because both Majoro and Kermit (Erasmus) scored.

"I could even play with both."

Majoro, who controversially snatched the man-of-the-match award from Wits’ debutant Sameehg Doutie four minutes from time, all but agreed with his coach. He admitted to being frustrated having had to watch Erasmus start all six matches Bucs have played this season.

Majoro said his hard work and patience could be paying off. "There’s always a finish drill that we do during training sessions and I understand why the coach kept the same line-up.

"The chances were being created and the guys were unfortunate not to convert. I must add that I was frustrated not playing and this is normal ".

Majoro replaced Erasmus in the 61st minute and scored his first and second goal for the club he joined in January soon after.

Vermezovic had to again defend his decision to keep Majoro on the bench. "I worked with this guy at Chiefs and I know … what he can give to the team," the Amakhosi coach said.

"In our team we have a lot of good strikers and competition is very strong.

"Lennox (Bacela) is almost there — he too is knocking on the door and then it will be very interesting. I don’t care about names. I want to see them score ."