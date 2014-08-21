Pressure mounts on Vermezovic as Pirates draw 1-1

IT COULD be another strange season for Orlando Pirates. On the verge of a fifth cup final in a row later in September, the Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at Orlando stadium on Wednesday night, putting further pressure on coach Vladimir Vermezovic as Pirates are yet to win a Premier League match.

Having brushed off Bidvest Wits in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal following a spirited second half performance on Sunday afternoon, Vermezovic didn’t tinker with his starting line-up and expected continuity as his men welcomed a struggling but stubborn Usuthu side.

AmaZulu spent much of the first half absorbing the pressure until former Pirates forward Bongani Ndulula was hacked in the box by Rooi Mahamutsa, whose attempt at a pass in the penalty box went horribly wrong. The defender couldn’t recover and was too late in his tackle on Ndulula, who got up in the 27th minute to convert the spot kick and give Craig Rosslee’s men a shock lead.

It was utility defender Thabo Matlaba who again bailed out Pirates to find the equaliser on the hour mark. Like he had surged forward against Wits days earlier, the Bafana leftback finished off a well orchestrated attack started by substitute Sifiso Myeni. It looked like Matlaba had wasted the opportunity when he held on to the ball longer than expected, but he finished calmly after turning the Usuthu defenders like a page.

At Dobsonville stadium champions Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways as they outplayed Moroka Swallows on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 away as they put aside early jitters in a must-win game.

Mounting pressure

With the pressure mounting and potential fan trouble expected, Sundowns looked anxious through the first half but Mame Niang unshackled them early in the second half as a giant weight was lifted off their shoulders after they had failed to win in their opening three encounters of the season.

Niang proved he is not only a target man with some clever ball skills to beat Greg Etafia for the opening goal in the 53rd minute.

It came after a silly mistake at the back from Swallows, which they replicated to gift Sundowns a second.

Substitute Kudakwashe Mahachi scored with a sidefooter for a second in the 83rd minute as Swallows ended the game down to 10 men.

A second caution for Lantshene Phalane let down his side just when they needed to push forward in search of an equaliser.

Swallows had a disciplined approach through the first half as they sat back and created a defensive wall that Sundowns found hard to penetrate.

Limited

For all their possession, the champions found themselves increasingly hurried in their decision-making as the half unfolded and they made limited headway.

When Tebogo Langerman got around the defence in the 26th minute his attempt to set up Niang was partially blocked and an unusual indirect free kick inside the box not long after, for the goalkeeper Etafia holding onto the ball too long, saw Mario Booysen go wide with a difficult diving header.

Clever play from Teko Modise and Themba Zwane set Modise up for a shot right in front of goal in the 40th minute but he was too hasty and shot wildly in a reflection of the increasing pressure on the champions.

At the Bidvest stadium Bidvest Wits earned their first home Absa Premiership victory of the season, 1-0 against Maritzburg United in a fast but scrappy game on Wednesday night.

A 22nd-minute howler from United goalkeeper Shu-aib Walters gifted Wits the lead. Defender Mohamed Awal was shielding Sthembiso Ngcobo from an innocuously bouncing ball into the area, which Walters could not collect, allowing Wits striker Ngcobo to touch into an open net.

Wits could not profit further from a shaky Maritzburg back four in the first half, their best chance coming when Ngcobo forced a save off Walters’s legs.

The Students had a let-off in the 76th, when Ashley Hartog burst into the area and shot powerfully onto the left upright.

On the breakaway in the 87th Ngcobo hit the side-netting when he should have scored.