AmaZulu, Pirates meet in battle for first league win

THE sometimes wasteful Orlando Pirates face yet another daunting task against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled for Orlando Stadium, where former Pirates striker Drogba Ndulula scored the only goal in the corresponding fixture last season.

It is the same venue where Pirates were defeated 2-1 by neighbours Moroka Swallows two weeks ago.

Both AmaZulu and Pirates are still to win a league match this season, which is a cause for concern for Bucs coach Vladimir Vermezovic.

The Serbian is unhappy that his charges have already dropped five points, which he said is not good for their challenge for the title. “We are Orlando Pirates, we have to go out for three points in every game,” he told the club’s website on Tuesday.

Vermezovic is relieved Pirates scored two goals and won the MTN8 semifinal first leg against BidVest Wits last weekend but asked for consistency from his players.

“You cannot win games if you do not score goals, it’s simple as that,” said Vermezovic, who is hoping they will register their first league win on Wednesday night. The only point Pirates have collected to date was when they played to a 2-2 draw with another hoodoo team, Bloemfontein Celtic, away last week.

Goalless draw

As for Usuthu, they started their league campaign with a goalless draw against Ajax Cape Town and went down 2-1 to Swallows.

AmaZulu — guided by former Pirates assistant coach Craig Rosslee — got four points from six in the two league fixtures against Bucs last season. In their second league match in Durban, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw.

AmaZulu left-back Mark van Heerden is upbeat they can embarrass Pirates in their own back yard again. “I don’t see why we can’t come back with three points like we did last season if we defend well and convert our chances.”

Pirates on Tuesday confirmed Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Tlou Segolela are available for selection after recovering from knocks.

Segolela and Masalesa trained with the team and were cleared by the medical team to play if selected by the technical staff.

Meanwhile, Vermezovic has cleared the air regarding the future of Lucky Lekgwathi, saying he is still very much part of the team. Lekgwathi is yet to play for Pirates in an official game this season but has been featuring in friendlies.

A good guy

Siyabonga Sangweni has since been given the captain’s armband.

“Lucky is part of the team, he is a good guy. He’s got an old injury. Maybe in another 10 days we could have him back,” said the coach.

Lekgwathi confirmed he is nursing an injury. “It’s an old ankle injury I suffered towards the end of last season, but I’m seeking medical help,” he told Times Media.

• BidVest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has goals on his mind and, more specifically, where his side’s next goal is going to come from as they face a difficult league match against Maritzburg United at the BidVest Stadium on Wednesday night.

Wits have netted just twice in four games this season and looked blunt in their 2-0 MTN8 semifinal loss to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

Hunt did good work in beefing up his defence and defensive midfield positions in this transfer window and they have looked fine, but it is up-front where his problems now lie.

“I think we could have played here until tomorrow and not scored,” he said after Sunday’s defeat. “The ball just wasn’t bouncing for us. But you just have to pick up the pieces and go again. ”New signings Henrico Botes and Chris Katongo, with a combined age of 65, have started so far this season but the temptation for Hunt must be to go back to Sthembiso Ngcobo, who served them so well in the second half of last season. They have also yet to see the best of skipper Sibusiso Vilakazi, who was a regular contributor in the last campaign.

Free State Stars are still searching for their first points under new coach Tom Saintfiet as they welcome SuperSport United to the Charles Mopeli Stadium in a game that will start at 6pm.

With Nick Said