Celtic hope deadly attack duo will undo Chiefs

THE weakness shown by the Kaizer Chiefs defence in the first half of their hard-fought 2-0 victory against Platinum Stars at the weekend could be exploited when they face Bloemfontein Celtic’s deadly attack duo of captain Joel Mogorosi and Frank Mhango.

Celtic will arrive at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night desperate for their first win in this Absa Premiership season.

Although Mogorosi concedes Amakhosi will be difficult to beat, given their breathtaking start to the campaign, Celtic have speed in attack as an advantage, the forward said.

Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter threatened to make an early change in the club’s MTN8 first-leg semifinal in Rustenburg at the weekend when he sent Morgan Gould to warm up while the central defence pairing of Mulomowandau Mathoho and Tefu Mashamaite played.

“I can’t deny that between Mhango and I there is a lot of pace further forward. Last week we also welcomed back Musa Nyatama (on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns), a key member of our team last season. I can’t help but think that somehow we are going to see results come our way,” Mogorosi said.

“I am happiest when we work as a team.... Our combination is working, and we also have young Trevor Lamola waiting to step up.”

Victory

The Botswana international was appointed Celtic skipper early in August but has not been able to lead Phunya Sele Sele to victory. His opener against Orlando Pirates was cancelled out by Oupa Manyisa, who scored twice to help the Buccaneers to a 2-2 draw in the Free State last week.

Mogorosi also scored for Celtic in a 1-1 stalemate in their first game of the Premiership against Black Aces more than two weeks ago. Can they turn it around on Kaizer Chiefs, a side that has been rampant in all four league and cup games they have played so far?

“We know we haven’t been good on the road against Chiefs, despite having the best chances, in my opinion, when we last played them at FNB Stadium.

“Chiefs are used to winning, which makes our trip even more difficult. But we just need to make fewer mistakes, defend well and be sharp upfront,” Mogorosi said.