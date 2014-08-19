Bafana head to infamous Congo venue

THE sight of Republic of Congo in South Africa’s 2015 African Nations Cup qualification group, in the place of disqualified Rwanda, will not have been greeted with much enthusiasm by Shakes Mashaba and his technical team, though South Africa’s record in the coastal town of Pointe-Noire is good.

Rwanda were disqualified for fielding a player with two identities, and gone is a comfortable trip to Kigali for a game Bafana Bafana would have been relatively confident about winning. Looming into view instead is a trip to infamous Pointe-Noire, scene of one notorious visit by Bafana for a World Cup qualifier in 1997, which they lost 2-0.

Former Bafana defender Mark Fish gave a taste of that visit when speaking of it a couple of years ago. He suggested the players will have to front up mentally to the challenge.

“The day before the game we pitched up at the stadium to train, and there were soldiers with machine guns who blocked our path on the field,” Fish said at the time.

“One soldier actually cocked his gun and said in French something along the lines of we had better not go onto the field. This was ridiculous of course, as Fifa statutes state that both teams can train on the match pitch the day before the game.

“Dr (Irvin) Khoza was with us there as part of the Safa delegation and he went up to this guy and basically just pushed him out of the way and told us to get on with it. It was a very brave move,” Fish said.

“The game itself was brutal. I went off after I had my head opened up twice and also got a black eye. They were over-the-top physical and on that pitch, with that crowd, and the soldiers back with their machine guns lining the field, it was one of the most intimidating atmospheres imaginable. It’s a match I will remember to my dying day.”

Record

Not much will have changed in the intervening 17 years and those kinds of dirty tricks are likely to be repeated for Bafana on this occasion. It will be as much a mental test as a battle of ability on the pitch.

But South Africa’s record in Pointe -Noire is actually quite good — apart from that defeat they have two wins and a draw, all in qualification matches. The last was in 2007, when Sibusiso Zuma scored as they played to a 1-1 draw on their way to the Nations Cup finals in Ghana the following year.

Congo have lost there only once since 2001, though that is a statistic skewed by the fact that they moved away from the venue for a period to play in Brazzaville, before returning in the past three or four years.

Overall, South Africa have met Republic of Congo on eight occasions and have four wins, three draws and that single defeat.

South Africa will travel to Congo on the weekend of October 10-11.