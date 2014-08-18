Pirates win lacklustre first leg encounter

THIS was not a game for football purists — hurried shots, mistimed tackles and countless back passes, and the scoreless first half on Sunday afternoon between Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Bidvest Stadium.

Siyabonga Sangweni and Thabo Matlaba, two Pirates defenders, rescued this clash with second-half goals in the 55th and 73rd minute respectively.

Pirates skipper Sangweni dashed into the penalty box and (unmarked) connected with Daine Klate’s corner kick to stab home the opener and the first crucial away goal.

The hosts could not respond and moments after striker S’thembiso Ngcobo had come on for the ineffective Henrico Botes, the Buccaneers found a second through Matlaba, who is not an unlikely goal-scorer when given the space.

Pirates went route one from goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, whose long ball needed just a touch from Sifiso Myeni to let Matlaba loose on an incredible run from his own half.

Once faced with only keeper Jackson Mabokgwane to beat, only a fool would bet against the nimble-footed defender to find the back of the net.

Before all this action, which covered up an otherwise sluggish encounter, the players made their way to the change rooms expecting the hairdryer treatment from coach Gavin Hunt of Wits and Pirates’ Vladimir Vermezovic.

None of the shots taken in the first 45 minutes was on target.

Maybe the fact that there was a return leg to follow prompted the cautious approach, but Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars poured cold water on that theory in their encounter in Rustenburg on Saturday. Stars were punished because they did not take their chances when they played and Amakhosi are taking a 2-0 advantage into the second leg this weekend.

Wits did not create opportunities, while Pirates grabbed those that came their way.

Hunt made two changes to his starting line-up in the 1-1 draw against AmaTuks last Wednesday, with S’boniso Gumede and Toriq Losper replacing Katlego Pule and Siyabonga Nhlapho.

He may be wondering why those alterations did not improve the play on Sunday afternoon.

Pirates had had a much more eventful trip to the Free State against Bloemfontein Celtic, where they twice had to come from behind to earn a single Premier League point in a 2-2 thriller.

Vermezovic brought on Ntsikelelo Nyauza for Happy Jele at right back for this cup match — the only change he made.

With all the planning from both coaches to try to outwit each other, the two sides did not get going until Sangweni’s goal and Matlaba’s moment of brilliance.

On a positive note, not only do Pirates clinch a 2-0 victory, keeper Meyiwa can claim to have assisted in the second goal and he also got his first clean sheet of the season, after conceding in all league and cup matches played so far this season.