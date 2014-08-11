No champagne, no crowd and no goals

AMAZULU and Ajax Cape Town gave Premier Soccer League (PSL) critics ammunition with a sleep-inducing, turgid goalless draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

From the champagne that was the World Cup, the flat beer that is the PSL is back, with indications it is here to stay and will not change.

The nonexistent crowd, in the area next to the tunnel, was befitting a fixture of this tiny magnitude. The cavernous nature of the arena seemed to swallow the players and when the fans tired from their singing, the sounds of boot connecting with synthetic ball were audible around the ground.

If there was one player who gave the crowd reason to think that they did not waste a hard-earned R40 on tickets, it was rightwinger Philani Shange, who had moved from relegated Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Shange thoroughly terrorised Ajax left back Mosa Lebusa. The gangly defender was guileless and powerless in his attempts to rein Shange in and it was up to centre backs Nazeer Allie and Rivaldo Coetzee to fight the fires.

Shange’s trickery and wizardry created two chances that he and Bongikosi Macala both fluffed. Shange made use of space he created down the right flank but his shot was blocked by Cecil Lolo in the 10th minute while right back Macala kissed the side netting in the 39th minute with Anssi Jaakkola beaten.

Such was the paucity of possession and goal-scoring opportunities created by Ajax, that their only chance was a harmless shot from Thabiso Nkoana, which sailed wide of Tapuwa Kapini’s left-hand post.

With proceedings heavily concentrated in the middle of the lush turf, brute physicality held sway.

When Khulekani Madondo and Nhlanhla Shabalala marshal a midfield there are bound to be victims, but Travis Graham and Granwald Scott stood their ground with Nkosinathi Mthiyane being the early casualty, coming off in the 37th minute after a rough challenge.

Zolile Mthetho had an excellent handle on the game but seemed to aim for dissenters rather than the offending players. Allie and Cecil Lolo both earned cautions for saying too much. The tackles they complained about went unpunished.

When Shange’s flame was extinguished by the moderate wind that swirled in the stadium, Macala pushed up effectively, ensuring that Lebusa’s nightmare continued.

Ajax were reduced to 10 men when Allie was sent off for a second bookable offence, a disadvantage Ajax Cape Town did not need.